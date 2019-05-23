Guyana News

Local tourism body to conduct survey

Chance to win a trip to Kaieteur

The Guyana Tourism Authority is conducting a resident survey on tourism.

According to the GTA, the survey is aimed at capturing critical information from residents of Guyana on their perception of tourism in Guyana, their involvement in the sector and understanding of benefits and opportunities. 

“The GTA feels that this is important to determine the extent to which residents understand and appreciate the important role tourism plays in our economy and in supporting the protection of biodiversity and cultural heritage assets,” Director of the GTA, Brian T. Mullis, was quoted as saying.  He added, “The survey is designed to secure local feedback, raise awareness, and further inform that ways in which we can improve the benefits to residents and increase national pride.”….

