Man gets 16 years and 8 months for 2008 killing of scrap iron dealer

After facing two trials for the 2008 murder of scrap iron dealer Akbar Alli—both of which ended in hung juries—Rondell Bacchus was yesterday sentenced to 16 years, 8 months behind bars, after pleading to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

While he denied the capital charge on which he was originally indicted, Bacchus admitted guilt on the lesser count, accepting that on July 24th, of 2008, he unlawfully shot and killed Akbar whom he had robbed of more than $2M.

Particulars of the armed robbery charge on which Bacchus was separately indicted and also pleaded guilty, stated that on the same day, being armed with a gun, he robbed Ali and his wife Bibi Hydar Alli of $2,150,000…..