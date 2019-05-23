Man on trial for murder of Linden bus driver

The trial of Kerry Cromwell for the murder of Linden bus driver, Elvin Lorrimer, commenced yesterday morning before Justice Navindra Singh and a 12-member mixed jury at the High Court in Georgetown.

The charge against the accused, to which he has pleaded not guilty, states that between March 21st and 22nd of 2016, he murdered Lorrimer.

Testifying yesterday was Police Constable Terry Cummings who said that Cromwell was positively identified by an eye witness, as the person who had shot and killed Lorrimer…..