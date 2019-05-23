Miner who allegedly fatally stabbed wife still hospitalised

Davanand Narine, the man who attempted to take his own life after he fatally stabbed his wife one week ago at their Anna Regina, Essequibo home, remains hospitalised under police guard, Commander of ‘G’ Division Khali Pareshram said.

Farida Khayum, 39, a domestic worker, was stabbed several times about her body, including to her neck, during the incident, which occurred around 10.30 pm last Thursday at Lot 9 Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast.

The injuries were allegedly inflicted by Narine, 42, a miner, who the police said attempted to take his life by ingesting a herbicide…..