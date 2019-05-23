Ministry reiterates that Cabinet mandated forestry commission reorganising

The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR), addressing “misguided remarks” regarding the Task Force assigned to reorganise and restructure the Forestry Commission, has issued a statement reiterating Cabinet’s direction of the process.

Referring to letters and commentaries that have been made regarding the Task Force, the ministry noted that it expects its address of the “misguided remarks about the Task Force having an ulterior and devious political purpose” will clear up any uncertainties, as persons await the release of the preliminary report and work schedule.

A work schedule with timelines and a preliminary report are expected to be submitted to Minister Raphael Trotman, no later than July, 2019…..