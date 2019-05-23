New Philippines Ambassador accredited

President David Granger yesterday accepted Letters of Credence from Marichu Mauro, accrediting her as the new non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to Guyana.
At a simple ceremony held at the Ministry of the Presidency, he reminded that the two countries have founded their relations on the bases of mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, cooperation for mutual benefit, respect for treaties and international law and the maintenance of regional peace and security. ….
