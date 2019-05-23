Guyana News

President asks AG to respond to allegations in letter

Basil Williams

President David Granger yesterday said that he has asked Attorney General Basil Williams SC to respond to the allegations made in an unsigned letter, which has been circulating in the public domain.

“He hasn’t done so in writing but I have seen a copy of it. It is anonymous and you have to be very careful with anonymous letters,” Granger told reporters following an event at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Based on his response, the president seems skeptical about the contents of the letter particularly given that it has no name to it…..

