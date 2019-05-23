Guyana News

President says will be on the hustings

David Granger

Noting that he is the APNU+AFC campaign director, President David Granger who is undergoing treatment for cancer yesterday signalled his intention to be on the campaign trail in the next general elections.

He addressed questions about whether he would be campaigning given his health situation shortly after accrediting the Filipino Ambassador to Guyana at the Ministry of the Presidency.

“I am no stranger to campaigning,” he told reporters, while reminding that he was on the campaign trail in October last year for the local government elections when the disease “prevented me from going further.” He reminded that up to that point, he had actually campaigned in Rose Hall, Corriverton, Anna Regina and Lethem and Mahdia. “So I was very active until it became impossible for me to go on so,” he said…..

