Second suspect nabbed over Bagotstown murder

One day after a labourer was remanded to prison for the murder of 20-year-old Patrick Fraser, who was shot while liming with friends at an abandoned house in Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, the police have nabbed a second suspect.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan, in a press release yesterday afternoon, said that the suspect was among three men who were arrested when the police conducted a search at a Westminster, West Bank Demerara premises and found a quantity of illegal items.

Among the items discovered was an unlicensed pistol, seven rounds of live ammunition, a small quantity of cannabis and several electronic gadgets…..