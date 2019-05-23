Silk not ‘a personal favour or a political reward’

The five attorneys who were elevated to Senior Counsel on January 1, 2019 yesterday received their instruments of appointment from President David Granger, who stressed that this title is not “a personal favour or a political reward.”

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack, Stephen Fraser, Carole James-Boston, Robert Ramcharran and Rajendra Nath Poonai were treated to lunch at the Baridi Benab, State House following a short ceremony.

In his address, the President said “the parchment with which you have been presented may fade with age but the honour which it represents will fortify your profession. Your preferment will enrich your practice with the passage of time. Public approbation will strengthen public trust and confidence in the legal system. Silk may become threadbare but scholarship will never perish.”….