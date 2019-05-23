Survey finds education, training opportunities high on list of Venezuelan migrant needs

Out of 602 persons interviewed by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Regions Two and Seven over a two-month period, 95% of them were Venezuelans, while 5% were returning Guyanese, most of whom were seeking education and training opportunities.

The above forms part of IOM’s latest Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) survey, funded by the US Department of State, which seeks to create a profile of the Venezuelan and returning Guyanese populations, who previously resided in Venezuela.

The DTM was initiated following Government’s expressed need to monitor the current situation of Venezuelan migration to Guyana, and it is expected to influence decision-making, as well as help to provide a better understanding of their migratory routes, economic and labour situation, living conditions and main protection needs. ….