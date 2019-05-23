UG unions to decide course of action after meeting with Council today

The University of Guyana Senior Staff Association (UGSSA) and the University of Guyana Workers Union (UGWU), are awaiting the conclusion of today’s UG Council meeting to decide their next step, as it relates to issues that have been brewing between themselves and the university’s Council.

The unions had stated that they have no confidence in the leadership of the institution’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, Major-General (Ret’d) Joseph Singh, who had led a round-robin vote of sixteen eligible members of the Council to reverse an earlier decision to send Vice Chancellor, Professor Ivelaw Griffith, on standard end-of-contract leave.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday morning, President of the UGSSA, Jewel Thomas, related that there is a Council meeting set for today at 10 am, and its agenda is intended to cover several of the points of dispute raised over the last few weeks, including the round- robin decision, discussions surrounding Griffith’s contract, and other related matters…..