UNICEF to partner with Region Four, NGOs on Venezuelan migrants

The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Four and UNICEF Guyana have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Venezuelan migrants that would see them advancing their work in Regions One and Four.

According to a Region Four release, the arrangement will see the region along with a number of NGO partners collaborating in boosting the birth registration of Venezuelans coming to Guyana.

According to a Region Four press release, at the signing of the MoU, UNICEF Representative, Sylvia Fouet, expressed satisfaction with the level of collaboration that her organisation has been able to establish. She said that is important to ensure that births are registered among the Venezuelan migrants and that they would seek to expand their partnership on child protection, in particular, to the response of migrants from Venezuelans and host communities in Region One…..