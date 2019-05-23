Wanted man evades police following shootout at Onderneeming Sandpit

More than a year after he escaped from police custody, remanded inmate Leon Price, was on Mon-day spotted in the Onderneeming Sandpit area, but managed to escape following an exchange of gunfire with the police.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that acting on intelligence received, a team of officers attached to the Anti-crime patrol, around 1 pm Monday, went to the Sandpit area where Price was hiding.

Upon seeing the ranks, Price, who was armed, discharged several rounds in the ranks’ direction…..