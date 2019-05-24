Guyana News

Detective tells court he saw accused shooting victim

Linden bus driver murder trial

Kerry Cromwell

Detective Corporal Alexie Annys yesterday told a court that he saw when Kerry Cromwell shot Elvin Lorrimer.

Annys was at the time testifying at Cromwell’s trial for the murder of the Linden bus driver, who was gunned down on the night of March 21st, 2016 as he stood outside his minibus seeking passengers.

According to the Detective, he was in his barrack room located in the compound of Parliament building, when at about 8:30 pm he heard loud explosions which he said he suspected to be gun shots…..

