Draft National Climate Change Policy and Action Plan out for review

The Draft National Climate Change Policy and Action Plan, which currently consists of 19 policy objectives addressing adaptation, mitigation, resilience-building and risk reduction, is out and open for review.

The Ministry of the Presidency, through the Office of Climate Change, has released the first draft of the policy and action plan, which is now opened for public review. The Ministry has said feedback is invited from interested stakeholders for a period of two and a half weeks starting May 15 and ending May 31 and should be sent to the project manager via e-mail at [email protected]

The draft document explained that the policy consists of 19 objectives that are geared to address adaptation, mitigation, resilience building and risk reduction, and which are clustered into nine policy directives…..