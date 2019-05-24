EPA approval being sought for Hope Beach Wind Farm

The Hope, East Coast Demerara Wind Farm project is one step closer to being realised, after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) received an application for environmental authorisation for the project.

This pronouncement was made via an advertisement from the EPA in Sunday’s edition of the Guyana Chronicle.

The ad related that the Hope Energy Development Inc. has since submitted an application to the agency to construct and operate the Hope Beach Wind Farm at Hope Beach on the East Coast of Demerara and that it is a proposed sustainable utility scale renewable energy project…..