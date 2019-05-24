Guyana News

Girl run over by car on Railway Embankment

—husband claims she threw herself from vehicle

An 18-year-old Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara girl died after she was struck by a car, after allegedly jumping from her husband’s vehicle on Wednesday night.

Police are investigating the death of Kareema Mary Cholmondeley, of Lot 10 BB GEC Scheme, Hugh Ghanie Park, Cummings Lodge, who was run over on the Turkeyen Railway Embankment Road around 10:30 pm.

Police say that the woman’s 42-year-old reputed husband, related to the investigators that he and Cholmondeley were having an argument before she threw herself onto the roadway, just before the accident occurred…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

House clears further $3.5b for GECOM

By

Guns found at Black Bush crime scene linked to Albion supermarket robbery

By

Jagdeo heaps scorn on Patterson’s US$9,000 explanation

By

Comments

Trending