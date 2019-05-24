Girl run over by car on Railway Embankment

An 18-year-old Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara girl died after she was struck by a car, after allegedly jumping from her husband’s vehicle on Wednesday night.

Police are investigating the death of Kareema Mary Cholmondeley, of Lot 10 BB GEC Scheme, Hugh Ghanie Park, Cummings Lodge, who was run over on the Turkeyen Railway Embankment Road around 10:30 pm.

Police say that the woman’s 42-year-old reputed husband, related to the investigators that he and Cholmondeley were having an argument before she threw herself onto the roadway, just before the accident occurred…..