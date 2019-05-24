Guns found at Black Bush crime scene linked to Albion supermarket robbery

A ballistics test conducted on two firearms discovered following a shootout between the police and three bandits on Sunday in Black Bush Polder, have confirmed that they were used recently in the robbery carried out on an Albion Chinese supermarket.

The suspects were identified as Kelvin Shivgobin, also known as “Kelly”, 32, of Belvedere Village, Corentyne; Ramnarine Jagmohan, also known as “Andrew”, 33, of Toopoo/Albion, Corentyne; and Sewchand Seelall, also known as “Pappie”, 52, of Lot 82 Johanna North, Black Bush Polder.

A source yesterday confirmed to Stabroek News that the AR-15 rifle and another firearm were used in the robbery committed on the Z-One Chinese Supermarket, located at Lot 16 B Albion Front, Corentyne, around 9.15 pm two Saturdays ago…..