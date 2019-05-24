Guyana News

Guns found at Black Bush crime scene linked to Albion supermarket robbery

Kelvin Shivgobin

A ballistics test conducted on two firearms discovered following a shootout between the police and three bandits on Sunday in Black Bush Polder, have confirmed that they were used recently in the robbery carried out on an Albion Chinese supermarket.

The suspects were identified as Kelvin Shivgobin, also known as “Kelly”, 32, of Belvedere Village, Corentyne; Ramnarine Jagmohan, also known as “Andrew”, 33, of Toopoo/Albion, Corentyne; and Sewchand Seelall, also known as “Pappie”, 52, of Lot 82 Johanna North, Black Bush Polder.

A source yesterday confirmed to Stabroek News that the AR-15 rifle and another firearm were used in the robbery committed on the Z-One Chinese Supermarket, located at Lot 16 B Albion Front, Corentyne, around 9.15 pm two Saturdays ago…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

House clears further $3.5b for GECOM

By
Girl run over by car on Railway Embankment

Girl run over by car on Railway Embankment

By

Jagdeo heaps scorn on Patterson’s US$9,000 explanation

By

Comments

Trending