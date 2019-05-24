Guyana News

Minister Broomes visits Valmiki Vidyalaya School

Minister within the Ministry of the Presidency with responsibility for Youth Affairs, Simona Broomes and Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine along with the grades 10 and 11 students of the Valmiki Vidyalaya High School. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Minister within the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP) with responsibility for Youth Affairs, Simona Broomes, visited the Valmiki Vidyalaya High School yesterday in observance of the school’s Youth Week 2019.

A MoTP release stated that Minister Broomes in her remarks at the function, which was also attended by the Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, urged the Grades 10 and 11 students to make the best of the educational opportunities offered to them and to work towards achieving their goals.

The minister encouraged the students to capitalise on every opportunity to learn, pointing out to them that creating an “education nation” continues to be among President David Granger’s priorities…..

