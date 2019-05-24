Guyana News

Police witness in Daby attempted murder case shows up after arrest warrant issued

Maryann Daby

Minutes after an arrest warrant was issued for Superintendent Gary McAlister, who on the last occasion gave conflicting testimony regarding the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the attempted murder charge against Maryann Daby, the warrant was recalled, as the officer showed up and explained the reason for his absence.

The charge against Daby states that on May 13, 2018, at Albert Street and Thomas Lands, Georgetown, with intent to commit murder, she discharged a loaded firearm at Constable 24787, Christopher Kissoon…..

