President moving to set up high-level committee on public service

In an effort to demonstrate Government’s commitment to ensure a better life for public servants, President David Granger yesterday convened a meeting with executive members of the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) to discuss the establishment of a High-Level Committee on the Public Service.

According to a Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP) release, the GPSU’s side was led by its President Patrick Yarde while the government was represented by President Granger. Also included in the meeting were the Minister of State, Dawn Hastings-Williams; Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams; Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan; Minister of the Public Service, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley; Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally and Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon.

Granger said the meeting is a demonstration of Government’s commitment to engage the GPSU in an effort to ensure that workers in the public service can earn a livable wage, enjoy better working conditions and benefit from training. The government has been heavily criticized for abandoning its promise to reinstate collective bargaining in the public sector…..