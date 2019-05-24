Suspected Linden robber succumbs after beaten by residents

A 37-year-old Wismar, Linden man, identified by family members as Leonard Orlando Moriah, on Tuesday afternoon succumbed to injuries he suffered after being beaten.

Commander of E Division, Linden Lord, related that on Tuesday, around 3:45 am, they received a report of an alleged robbery. Reports indicated that subsequent to the alleged robbery, Moriah, the suspect in the matter, was beaten by the robbery victims and persons in the community.

The commander stated that residents of Block 22, Wismar, after catching Moriah in the act, had reportedly taken justice into their own hands and inflicted injuries on him. The man was supposedly caught while trying to remove items from a resident’s home…..