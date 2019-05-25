Dutch surveying firm Fugro to map coastal rivers

Global offshore and onshore geotechnical and surveying company, Fugro, which recently set up an office in Guyana, has procured a hydrographic vessel worth over US$135,000 for its operations here.

This was revealed by the company’s Marine Operations Manager Doug Chapman yesterday at a reception at the company’s Liliendaal office celebrating the arrival of the vessel.

Chapman said that the vessel will be used to survey the rivers to assess the depth of the water since one of the issues with bringing their vessels is the sand bar and shallow waters off the coast…..