Firefighter charged with causing wife’s death in Mahdia motorbike crash

A firefighter, charged with causing the death of his reputed wife after he reportedly lost control of the motorbike they were travelling on along the 111 Miles Mahdia, Potaro Road on Monday, was granted bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Osafo Bess was read a charge which stated that on May 20th at 111 Miles Mahdia, Potaro Road, he rode motorcycle CH 315 in a dangerous manner, thereby causing the death of Abadicy Klass.

Bess, 27, who sported a sling on his right hand and injuries about his body, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan…..