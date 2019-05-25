Full operations at UG to resume today

Students and staff members of the University of Guyana (UG) are asked to note that full operations will resume today following a bomb scare yesterday.

According to university registrar, Dr Nigel Gravesande, “The staff of the Registry regrets the disruption caused to the administration of final examinations on Friday, but the safety and security of our students will always be a primary concern of the Registry.” He added, “It is envisaged that examinations scheduled for Saturday May 25, 2019 will be held as advertised by the Office of Examinations. Plans for the administration of all exams not held as scheduled on Friday, May 24, 2019 will be announced early next week.”

The Police Bomb Unit and the Fire Service yesterday responded to a report of a bomb threat at the University of Guyana Turkeyen campus which was issued via social media at approximately 10:45am…..