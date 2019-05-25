Gaming Authority withdraws statement that Superbet principal convicted of money laundering

The Gaming Authority yesterday issued a retraction of its statement that a principal of Suriname-based Superbet had been convicted of money laundering and had served a four-year jail sentence.

The Gaming Authority and Superbet have been locked in public disputation over the licensing of the betting service and on Wednesday, the Gaming Authority issued a statement contending that among the reasons why Superbet required a certificate of good standing was the now incorrect statement about one of its principals.

In its statement on May 22, the Gaming Authority said:

“The Gaming Authority in January, 2019, was provided with information, that one of the principals of Guiana Holding Inc., was convicted of money-laundering and served a four (4) year sentence.”

Yesterday, the Gaming Authority altered this to read: “An Associate of the principal of Guiana Holding Inc. (Superbet), prior to his conviction and incarceration for money laundering was identified as a Shareholder and Director of related businesses in Suriname, owned by the said principal of Guiana Holding Inc. (Superbet).”

The retraction came after lawyers for Guiana Holding Inc wrote Lloyd Moore, Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Authority on May 23rd warning of the libellous statement and calling for an immediate retraction, failing which legal action would be filed.

An Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) audit is presently being done of Superbet. The audit is expected to be completed by July 31st and the report submitted. The outcome of the audit will determine whether the certificate will be issued. Without it Superbet will be unable to get the licence it needs to operate from the Guyana Revenue Authority.

The company’s licence expired at the end of 2017.