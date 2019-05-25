Granger urges Mocha Arcadia residents embrace agriculture

President David Granger on Thursday paid a visit to Mocha Arcadia on the occasion of its 125th anniversary and challenged the residents to invest in their lands like the once-enslaved Africans did after they were emancipated.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, the President noted that Mocha Arcadia, one of the many villages bought by the once enslaved Africans, was built upon homes, churches, schools and the farm. And with this in mind he called on the villagers to feed themselves with foods they produce, by heading back to the farms.

In his address to the gathering at the Mocha Arcadia Primary School which included recently appointed Director-General in the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, along with several senior government officials, Granger said the anniversary is a landmark and a memorable milestone for the more than 4,000 who occupy the village…..