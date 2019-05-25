Guyana News

Husband, driver remain in custody

-as cops probe teen’s death on Railway Embankment

As investigators continue to probe the death of Kareema Mary Cholmondeley, the teenager who lost her life after she allegedly jumped from her husband’s vehicle and was struck by another car, her husband and the driver remain in custody.

This was confirmed by Traffic Chief Linden Isles who told Stabroek News yesterday that the matter is also being investigated by ranks of the Criminal Investigation Department.

The police had said that Cholmondeley, 18, of Lot 10 BB GEC Scheme, Hugh Ghanie Park, Cummings Lodge, was run over on the Turkeyen Railway Embankment Road around 10:30 pm on Wednesday…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Dutch surveying firm Fugro to map coastal rivers

By

Murder convict’s ‘severe’ sentence cut by Appeal Court from 70 to 30 years

By

First ever amphibious excavator for conservancy

By

Comments

Trending