Husband, driver remain in custody

As investigators continue to probe the death of Kareema Mary Cholmondeley, the teenager who lost her life after she allegedly jumped from her husband’s vehicle and was struck by another car, her husband and the driver remain in custody.

This was confirmed by Traffic Chief Linden Isles who told Stabroek News yesterday that the matter is also being investigated by ranks of the Criminal Investigation Department.

The police had said that Cholmondeley, 18, of Lot 10 BB GEC Scheme, Hugh Ghanie Park, Cummings Lodge, was run over on the Turkeyen Railway Embankment Road around 10:30 pm on Wednesday…..