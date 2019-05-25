Jagdeo rejects public disclosure of his Integrity Commission filings

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday rejected public disclosure of his declarations to the Integrity Commission.

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Jagdeo questioned why he should make such a move when the government does not want to follow suit. He said that were he to make his filings public, all the attention will be placed on him. According to Jagdeo, while he has received harsh comments, President David Granger has been given a “free pass.”

Granger on Wednesday informed that has not yet submitted all his declarations to the commission but said that he is currently working to rectify this. “I have written to them. I have not submitted all of my declarations. They are taking some time but I am in touch with them and the commission has heard from me,” Granger told reporters when asked if he has filed a declaration. He would later say that he is concerned that some of his ministers have not complied even though it is the policy of the Cabinet…..