Kaneville woman  jailed for bid to smuggle ganja into court lockups

Charged in January with attempting to smuggle a quantity of cannabis into the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court lockups, a mother of three was yesterday sentenced to a year behind bars for the crime.

It is alleged that Sarah Chance, on January 21st at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, unlawfully introduced 23 grammes of cannabis into the court lockups.

It was the prosecutor’s case that the defendant and the person she attempted to give the substance to, had known each other for about three months…..