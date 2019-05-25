Guyana News

Liquid Love bar owner jailed for 12 months, fined $1.1M in human trafficking case

Savita Persaud

Savita Persaud, the owner of the Liquid Love Bar located on Station Street, Kitty, who was tried for several offences including trafficking two Venezuelan women for sex, was yesterday sentenced to 12 months in jail and fined $1.1 million.

Persaud was on trial before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was found guilty of all  five charges she faced but was fined and sentenced for only three yesterday. She is expected to be sentenced for the main human trafficking charges next month.

Persaud was found guilty of two charges that between January 31 and March 8, 2019, at Station Street, Kitty, she recruited, transported and harboured the two women for sexual exploitation. Sentencing on these two charges was deferred…..

