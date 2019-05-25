Miner dies after being stabbed a dozen times by drinking buddy

A miner died after he was stabbed a dozen times in his back in the wee hours of Thursday morning at Takutu Landing, Mazaruni River, during an argument with his drinking buddy, who has since admitted to the crime.

Eric Nurse called “Black boy”, a resident of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara was stabbed about 12 times to his back. He died on the spot.

The incident unfolded around 1:30 am on Thursday in a shop at Takutu Landing, Puruni Road, Mazaruni River…..