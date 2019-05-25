Murder convict’s ‘severe’ sentence cut by Appeal Court from 70 to 30 years

-further deductions to be made for time served

Finding the 70-year sentence imposed against murder convict Lloyd Rampersaud, as being unduly “severe”, the Guyana Court of Appeal yesterday reduced it to 30 years, ordering that further deductions be made for time served.

Following his conviction and sentence back in March of 2013 for the 2009 murder of Munilall Mangru, Rampersaud appealed, arguing among other things, that the sentence was harsh, while advancing that trial judge Navindra Singh failed to direct the jury on how to deal with a number of “discrepancies” presented in the evidence.

Defence attorney George Thomas had questioned the basis of the conviction, while noting that the dead man’s sister had testified to seeing him alive and well on February 22nd, 2009, though the state contended that the man had met his demise the day before…..