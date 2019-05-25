Guyana News

Sections of Mahdia flooded after torrential rains

A section of Mahdia completely inundated yesterday morning.

Residents of Mahdia and the surrounding areas have been  urged to be vigilant and prepare for further flooding after a flashflood covered swathes of the town yesterday morning.

Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) Colonel Kester Craig told Stabroek News yesterday that they are currently monitoring the situation in Mahdia, Potaro-Siparuni (Region 8) after the flooding was reported by the Mahdia Town Council.

He said that initial investigations revealed that currently 25 homes have been affected and are in need of immediate relief…..

