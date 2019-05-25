Guyana News

Two female prisoners pardoned by President

Two women prisoners, Bibi Parjohn, 40, and Unique Hope, 30, have received Presiden-tial pardons from President David Granger, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

The pardons will take effect from May 26 in observance of Guyana’s 53rd Indepen-dence anniversary, DPI said, citing a release from the Ministry of Public Security.

Both women served a portion of their prison sentences at the New Amsterdam Prison. Parjohn served time for larceny while Hope was jailed for forgery.

DPI said that the women received their pardons by President Granger under Article 188 (2) of the Constitution.

