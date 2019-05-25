UG Vice Chancellor to proceed on leave from Tuesday

University of Guyana (UG) Vice Chancellor Professor Ivelaw Griffith will proceed on end-of-contract leave on Tuesday after the UG council reversed a contentious round-robin vote that had itself reversed a previous decision to send the official on the standard leave.

The about-turn came at a special meeting of the UG council on Thursday and followed strident protests by the University of Guyana Senior Staff Association (UGSSA) and the University of Guyana Workers Union (UGWU) that Griffith be sent on leave.

Griffith was due to go on leave from May 13th but had remained on the job after the round-robin vote saw a decision being made to pay him in lieu of leave. UGSSA head Jewel Thomas told Stabroek News last night, however, that Thursday’s council meeting, which lasted for several hours, reversed that action…..