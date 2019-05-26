Locals benefit from Guianas mangrove training seminar

Guyana was earlier this month represented at the Guianas Regional Man-grove Ecosystems Training Workshop, held in Suriname, at which expertise on mangrove management and conservation was shared.

The workshop, organised by WWF Guianas, together with Stichting SORTS Suriname and the Mangrove Action Project (MAP) and funded by the SRJS programme, was held in Coronie, Suriname from May 6 to 10, 2019.

The country was represented by participants from the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), World Wildlife Fund Guyana, the Civil Defence Commission, Environmental Protection Agency, Guyana Forestry Commission, Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, the University of Guyana and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Sea & River Defence Division, a NAREI release said…..