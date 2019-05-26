Guyana News

Mahdia Council advised to relocate residents in low-lying areas after flash-flood

—key road to be made passable in 24 hours

The bridge that was washed away during the rains. The area, called Red and White Hole, is located along the main access road leading into Mahdia, Region Eight. (Department of Public Information photo)

—crested Rupununi River leaves travellers stranded

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has advised the Mahdia Town Council to relocate residents living close to creeks and low-lying areas, after recent flash-flooding forced them from their homes.

Floodwaters have significantly receded in Mahdia, Region 8, where a flash-flood on Friday caused residents living near the creeks to be displaced. Water has also been slowly receding in flooded Rupununi areas, after rivers and creeks crested due to the constant downpour, leaving dozens of persons stranded by the Rupununi River.

Director General of the CDC, Colonel Kester Craig, said that families in Mahdia have already begun moving back into their homes…..

