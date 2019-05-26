National Assembly approves $700m for development of 4000 house lots

The National Assembly on Thursday approved more than $7 billion in supplementary funding for various state agencies including $700 million in additional funding for the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

According to Minister Annette Ferguson who now holds responsibility for Housing the sum is earmarked for the development of 4000 new house lots in Regions 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10.

“The allocations will specifically cater for land acquisition, surveys, designs, land clearing and accesses,” the House was informed…..