President’s failure to file declaration undermines Integrity law

It is inexcusable that President David Granger has not fully declared his assets and liabilities to the Integrity Commission, says Transparency Institute of Guyana Inc’s (TIGI) head, Dr Troy Thomas, who is questioning why the Head of State was not among the 87 names on the first list of errant public officials published in the Official Gazette last November.

“The president has to make a better effort to make sure [he complies]. He can’t say anything about his Cabinet. He can’t compel them to comply because he is not in compliance…the president must understand that he has a key role to play in that Integrity Commission Act and if he does that [doesn’t comply] the whole thing falls apart,” Thomas told the Sunday Stabroek recently.

A recent letter in the Stabroek News by public relations consultant Kit Nascimento drew renewed attention to the issue. Subsequently, Granger admitted that he has not yet submitted all his declarations to the commission but said that he is currently working to rectify this…..