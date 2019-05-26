Racer Kristian Jeffrey shot in robbery at Agricola

Racer Kristian Jeffrey was injured in a robbery this morning at Agricola.

A statement by Jeffrey follows:

Statement by Kristian Jeffrey (issued May 26, 2019)

A friend and I went to the Buju Banton Carnival concert on Saturday night at the National Stadium, Providence.

After the show, we called a taxi to pick us up from the Stadium, but owing to the heavy traffic, the taxi took a while.

We decided to walk to meet the car. In the vicinity of Agricola, we were accosted by individuals with guns who proceeded to rob us of our possessions, including jewellery, phone, wallet.

During a confrontation I was shot to the right ear.

Following the incident, I was taken to Balwant Singh Hospital where I was treated (received stitches and medication) and subsequently discharged.

I would like to thank the doctors who treated me immediately, and family, friends and well-wishers for their support during this time.