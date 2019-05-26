Guyana News

Stewartville miner drowns in Cuyuni River

Dead: Yannick Janniere

A Stewartville, West Coast Demerara miner drowned on Wednesday while working at Pepper Hill river front, Cuyuni River.

The dead man has been identified as 28-year-old Yannick Janniere called ‘Kayzim’.

The Sunday Stabroek was reliably informed that the incident occurred around 8 am on Wednesday, while Janniere and a group of workers were moving their employer’s dredge and other equipment onto a pontoon for transport to another location…..

