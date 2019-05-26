UK team to carry out mental health resilience study

A team of researchers from the United Kingdom, will be spearheading a study on mental health resilience in Guyana, with the aim of informing culturally appropriate mental health and social care education.

The research project, Action Research Community Led Initiative Guyana Health Team (ARCLIGHT), will commence in July and run for a year.

The researching team will conduct their research in three communities. Participants will be chosen from an indigenous community and two communities on the East Coast of Demerara…..