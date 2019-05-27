Bosai subsidiary seeking environmental clearance for Matthews Ridge manganese mine

Chinese mining firm, Guyana Manganese Inc (GMI) has applied to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for authorisation to undertake manganese mining at Matthews Ridge, North West District, Region One.

According to an advertisement in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, the proposed project will entail the clearing of the forested area for the development of a surface mine with the ore to be mined through intermittent blasting and the usage of trucks and excavators.

The ore will be stockpiled and hauled directly to a processing plant where it will be fed to a wash plant to be processed and trucked to Port Kaituma – from where it will be shipped. The ad said that haul roads will be constructed using waste rocks that remains after processing for mineral recovery…..