Broomes, Buju Banton in community visits

Minister within the Ministry of the Presidency, Simona Charles Broomes and Jamaican dancehall artiste Mark Myrie, popularly known as Buju Banton yesterday visited the communities of Leopold Street, Charlestown and Tiger Bay in Georgetown, and Victoria on the East Coast Demerara (ECD).

A statement from the Ministry of the Presidency said that during their visit to Victoria, the duo met with members of the Rastafarian community and discussed the many developments that have occurred over the years as well as the challenges facing them.

The statement said that Broomes assured them that the Government will continue to develop communities across the country. The Minister, in an invited comment, said the walkabout with Buju Banton was geared at spreading positive messages to the youth of the communities visited…..