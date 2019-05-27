CHPA denies that demolition crew was ‘heavily armed’

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) has rejected a Guyana Times article that staff of its Enforcement Unit, who demolished several homes at Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara, were “heavily armed.”

In a statement, the CPHA said it takes umbrage to an article published in the May 19th edition of the Guyana Times, headlined, ‘Heavily armed men demolish 6 homes at Anna Catherina…Claim to be acting on behalf of CH&PA.’ It said that having perused the article, the headline is grossly misleading, mischievous and malevolent, since it insinuates that the staff engaged in the exercise were heavily armed with harmful and intimidating weapons, and were, potentially, conducting an unlawful activity.

Giving an overview of the incident, the CHPA said that on May 17th, in keeping with the agency’s mandate to address the issues of squatting, the staff of the Enforcement unit visited the Anna Catherina area to carry out a demolition exercise. This exercise was carried out only after every other effort to get the illegal dwellers to comply had failed, the statement said…..