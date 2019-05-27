Enduring division between two main ethnicities must be removed – ANUG

The enduring division amongst the two main ethnicities in Guyana engendered by the political system, if not removed, is likely to stymie even the great opportunities that are likely to flow from the discovery of fossil fuels, political party, A New and United Guyana (ANUG) says.

In a statement on the occasion of Guyana’s 53rd independence anniversary celebrated yesterday, the party observed that while some progress has been made, neither the country nor the people are prospering and a solution to the fractious political situation is still being sought.

The statement said that it has been demonstrated over the last seven decades that while Guyana is a multicultural society, its political system has divided the two major ethnicities so that there has been little genuine consensus on important issues. “Furthermore, it is now universally accepted that Guyana’s poor condition and the unending waves of maladministration, crime, domestic violence, corruption, unemployment, etc are largely rooted in this disunity, which, if not removed, is likely to stymie even the great opportunities that are likely to flow from our discovery of fossil fuels,” ANUG warned…..