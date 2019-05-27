Guyana-Suriname ferry service suspended

This story is developing and will be updated.

The Management of the Guyana-Suriname Ferry Service is notifying the general public that operations will be suspended from today, May, 27 until further notice.

Terminal Manager Gale Culley-Greene told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the Canawaima Ferry has been experiencing mechanical difficulties for some time and a decision was taken to have the vessel assessed and repaired.

The Terminal Manager further said that if the Canawaima Ferry is docked, a replacement vessel would be sourced. The matter is engaging the attention of both Guyanese and Surinamese authorities, DPI said.