OAS ready to lend electoral support to Guyana – official

Even as Guyana awaits the Caribbean Court of Justice’s (CCJ) ruling on the December 21st 2018 No Confidence Motion, the Organization of American States (OAS) has pledged its support for this country’s next elections and says it will be willing to help if requested by government.

“We are always very keen on strengthening the cooperation of Guyana and the Organization of American States…we have always been happy to participate in the general elections and we will do so once we receive an invitation,” Secretary for Strengthening Democracy at the OAS, Francisco Guerrero Aguirre, told Stabroek News last week, on the sidelines of the Institute of the Americas’ La Jolla, California Energy Conference.

Aguirre explained that traditionally Guyana has always been a close partner with the organization and the two have worked on many issues that fall under its four pillars- democracy, human rights, security and development and it is for that reason that the OAS will assist in the best way it can, if asked…..